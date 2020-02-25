HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A fire captain from Hardin County is finally back at work months after he was burned while checking for hot spots after battling a blaze.

On October 6, 12News spoke with Chad Pierce over the phone while he was in the hospital.

He put it simply, saying "I'm ready to get back on the truck and serve my community."

It took longer than expected, but Pierce is finally back doing what he loves.

"Being able to help the community out is pretty good, feels good," Pierce said.

He knows with the call comes risk. The risk became all too real in October 2019.

"Whenever I fell in, it was almost up to my waist, waist deep," Pierce told 12News.

On October 4, his department, Hardin County ESD #5 out of Sour Lake, got a call to help fight a fire at a tank complex south of China.

Pierce's longtime friend, Phillip Kibodeaux, was on scene the night things took a terrifying turn.

"He was out trying to make sure the fire was completely out and some other items were cool so the fire wouldn't reignite," Kibodeaux said.

While checking for hot spots, Pierce fell waist deep into a ditch.

"That's when I realized it was boiling hot, oil and water," Pierce said.

"Rescued him out. We took the bunker gear off of him, deconned him and got him cleaned off," Kibodeaux said.

Pierce had to be flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

"I was carried by a truck, in the bed of a truck," Pierce said.

He had second degree burns to his legs and a burn to his arm.

"It's tough to see your brother down and in need of help," Kibodeaux said.

Even in the hospital, Pierce's fight and determination prevailed.

"I'm ready to get back on the truck and keep serving my community. That's what I signed up and that's what I'm going to retire doing," Pierce said.

His desire to get back to work never left.

"I was supposed to leave today, but everything with my blood work, going up and down, it's possible another day or two here," Pierce told 12News in October.

He didn't end up leaving the hospital for another week and a half. Then Pierce sat sidelined at home, recovering.

"Not being able to go out on calls and hearing all of the calls were hard. I was begging the doctor to let me go back to work," Pierce said.

That finally happened in January. Even though he was back at work, he still had to wait a couple more weeks before going to another fire.

"Went in with the guys, started fighting fire and all that stuff. It all just comes back naturally, you don't forget what you had," Pierce said.

Four months after fire took away his passion, Pierce battled back.

Although his injuries from that painful night in October still give him trouble.

"23 hours a day, I have to wear a burn garment on my legs," Pierce said.

Pierce refuses to let it become an obstacle.

"The burning sensation, it's still there. As far as it stopping me from doing my job, it ain't stopping me," Pierce said.

