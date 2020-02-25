ORANGE, Texas — City officials in Orange are working to decide on a date and time for a public meeting to discuss possible options for a now-closed city park.

Orange Lions City Park was closed until further notice after a recent inspection found the playground equipment isn't safe for use.

The city said in a news release that the equipment has exceeded its lifespan.

Officials are looking into 'various courses of action,' including replacement equipment for the playground.

The public will also be able to offer ideas at the meeting.

From a City of Orange news release:

Due to safety concerns, Orange Lions City Park has been closed until further notice. A recent inspection found the playground equipment at the park to be structurally unsafe for continued use. The playground equipment has exceeded its estimated lifespan and is due for an update to meet safety guidelines. City of Orange staff has started the process of considering various courses of action which includes evaluating replacement equipment for the playground.

The City of Orange recognizes the special place the park has in the City and apologies for any inconvenience this closure may have. Nevertheless, the safety of those who visit the park is of utmost importance.

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. announced a Special Call Orange City Council Meeting will be held to inform the community about possible options and to solicit ideas from the public. The date and time for this public meeting will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

