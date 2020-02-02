SOUR LAKE, Texas — Firefighters in Sour Lake spent Sunday afternoon battling a blaze that started as a grass fire.

The flames spread to an abandoned house on Glaze Road north of Sour Lake. Crews tell 12News no injuries have been reported, and the fire is under control.

