Ford Park sale put on pause again, Jefferson County commissioners set new deadline

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says they’re giving Renaissance Development Group until Feb. 18 to come up with the money to fulfill the contract.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners have tabled the Ford Park Entertainment Complex sale discussion in Tuesday's commissioners meeting. 

The contract approval deadline for the sale was originally set for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells 12News they’re giving Renaissance Development Group until Feb. 18 to come up with the money to fulfill the contract.

Branick also says they don’t have an alternative plan in place in case the two sides can’t fulfill the contract.

Aside from the horse racing, there’s a chance a new hotel could come to the property, according to Branick. 

Jefferson County Commissioners voted unanimously in November 2020 to sell the Ford Park Entertainment Complex, paving the way for horse racing and hundreds of potential new jobs in the county.

The county approved the sale to Renaissance Development Group. Several tentative completion dates were set, but each date came and went without action.

In February 2020, Jefferson County authorized the county to sign off on a contract to sell Ford Park.

The president and CEO of Renaissance Development Group, Kevin Johnson, said in March 2020 that the closing was expected soon, and construction would start immediately.

In June 2021, Branick told 12News he and other county leaders were getting "rather impatient" with the timeline to "sell" Ford Park. He said previously that he was hopeful the closing would happen by June 20, 2021.

