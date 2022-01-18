Jefferson County officials remind citizens property taxes are due soon

Property tax payments must be paid by Monday, Jan. 31 to avoid penalty and interest charges.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — 2021 property taxes for Jefferson County citizens are due in less than two weeks.

Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Nathan Getz reminds citizens of Jefferson County that property tax payments must be paid by Monday, Jan.31 to avoid penalty and interest charges.

Property tax payments may be made in person at:

Jefferson County Courthouse, 1149 Pearl, Beaumont

Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur



Mid County Tax Office, 4605 Jerry Ware Drive, Beaumont

All three locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Payments by mail may be sent to Jefferson County Tax Office, P. O. Box 2112, Beaumont, TX 77704.

Beginning Feb. 1, penalty and interest will be applied to unpaid tax balances

Allison Getz says Jefferson County has an excellent payment rate.

"We typically collect over 98% of the total tax roll on a current basis. We appreciate the effort our community makes," she said.

If you are having difficulty meeting your tax obligation, city officials recommended you call their office as there are special provisions for payment for citizens with age homestead or disability exemptions.

"The tax office deputies will be more than happy to give information on options that are available under the State Property Tax Code," said Getz.

Taxes may be paid in cash, check, or credit/debit card in person. Telephone payments may be made by calling 1-866-549-1010 and use Bureau Code: 2228888.

Credit card payments or e-check payments may be made online at www.certifiedpayments.net with Bureau Code: 2228888. A convenience fee of 2.25% on credit card payments and no fee on e-check payments will occur.

For questions, taxpayers may call the County Tax Office at 835-8516.