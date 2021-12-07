Jefferson County officials set to hold meeting concerning the fate of Ford Park

In June, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said, he and other county leaders were getting "rather impatient" with the timeline to sell ford park.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County leaders are set to hold a closed-door session Tuesday concerning delays in closing the sale of Ford Park.

In June, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said he and other county leaders were getting "rather impatient" with the timeline to sell Ford Park.

County Auditor Patrick Swain told 12News that the check has yet to arrive, and they are still on track to discuss the matter in the closed session Tuesday.

The county approved the sale to Renaissance Development Group last November. Several tentative completion dates were set, but each date came and went without action.

“They have had their various partners within the group going back and forth with the financiers over the past couple of months,” Branick said in an earlier interview with 12News. “While, I’m not part of those conversations, that's the gist of what I’ve been told.”

Back in March, Kevin Johnson, the president and CEO of Renaissance Development Group said the closing was expected soon, and construction would start immediately.

In February, Jefferson County authorized the county to sign off on a contract to sell Ford Park.

Jefferson County Commissioners voted unanimously in November 2020 to sell Ford Park Entertainment Complex, paving the way for horse racing and hundreds of potential new jobs in the county.