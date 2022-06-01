Jefferson County commissioners to meet next week in an effort to move forward with Ford Park sale

Next week, Jefferson County Commissioners said they will "consider and possibly approve action regarding the contract for sale of Ford Park."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The contract approval deadline for the sale of the Ford Park Entertainment Complex is approaching quickly.

Next week, Jefferson County Commissioners said they will "consider and possibly approve action regarding the contract for sale of Ford Park."

12News spoke with Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick on Jan. 6, 2022. He said if the sale had not gone through by January 18, commissioners would have a formal agenda item to discuss what action to take.

This week, the county posted next week's agenda that includes a discussion of a timetable for the sale.

Jefferson County Commissioners voted unanimously in November 2020 to sell the Ford Park Entertainment Complex, paving the way for horse racing and hundreds of potential new jobs in the county.

The county approved the sale to Renaissance Development Group. Several tentative completion dates were set, but each date came and went without action.

In February 2020, Jefferson County authorized the county to sign off on a contract to sell Ford Park.

The president and CEO of Renaissance Development Group, Kevin Johnson, said in March 2020 that the closing was expected soon, and construction would start immediately.

In June 2021, Branick told 12News he and other county leaders were getting "rather impatient" with the timeline to "sell" Ford Park. He said previously that he was hopeful the closing would happen by June 20, 2021.