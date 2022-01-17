Humane Society thanking Southeast Texans for being a friend amid #BettyWhiteChallenge donations

Betty White died three weeks before her 100th birthday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — All around the nation, fans of Betty White are commemorating what would have been her 100th birthday with acts of selflessness.

Betty White died three weeks before her 100th birthday. The milestone would have been reached on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

While White was well known and widely loved for her acting career, it is her passion and love for wildlife that sparked the viral campaign. After her death, White’s fans took to social media and suggested that her love for animals take new life in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The challenge calls for its participants to donate at least $5 to area animal shelters in White’s name.

Taylor Westphal, kennel technician at the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, said Southeast Texans are stepping up in a big way.

“I think that it just brings us visibility to shelters and humane societies, in general which is always a good thing,” Westphal said. “Even if they are just coming to bring a one-time donation, that donation really helps us out a lot.”

Westphal said the actress' passion is still helping to raise awareness even after her death. For that, Westphal thanks her.

“Since her passing, we have had multiple donations come in through that door in her honor," Westphal said.

Donations that the Humane Society receives not only help with feeding and sheltering animals, they also help fund community adoption events.

“You know, getting out there and doing things in the community,” Westphal said. “Having people see us and generate interest, whether that is to adopt, volunteer or foster, anything they want. We just want to be out in the community to help when we can.”

Westphal said White would have been proud to see her love for wildlife lead to such selfless acts.

“I think it would and she would be really touched and moved to see what people are doing in her honor to support her legacy” Westphal said.

Humane Society of Southeast Texas employees said they are grateful for community support. They also wanted to remind Texans that they can volunteer and donate all year round.

