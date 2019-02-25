ORANGE, Texas — A heartbroken family is finally breaking their silence.

The paternal grandmother and aunt of 2-year-old Savannah Roque talked with us about what they call the worst day of their lives.

"I went into the room and that room was destroyed, all I could see is her arm full of blood coming from the closet, my intentions were to grab her and save her but I knew I couldn't do it,” Savannah’s aunt Yecenia Alfonzo said.

Savannah’s grandmother Martha Roque says she noticed something wrong with Savannah’s father Yovahnis Roque the night before.

“He was saying that the government had some type of machine,” Roque said.

Roque says the morning of the alleged murder, she had gone to see Orange County Judge Chad Jenkins. She says she wanted to have Yovahnis Roque picked up and evaluated, but when she got back it was too late.

“Savannah goes with me everywhere, and I didn't take her because it was raining and it was really cold. I reached down, and see her sucking on her pacifier and she was sound asleep and I said I'll be right back mama and I gave her a kiss," Roque said.

Martha says now she’s filled with mixed emotions. She says Yovahnis Roque loved Savannah, and she believes he’s ill, but says that will never excuse what he did.

"It really hurts because he's my son, and if I think he had done it on purpose I would hate him but I can't because I know he loved his daughter," Roque said.