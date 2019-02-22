BEAUMONT, Texas — The brother of Yovahnis Roque, a man accused of killing his 2-year-old in Orange, told 12News that at time of the alleged murder, Roque's mother was trying to obtain a mental health warrant for Yovahnis.

According to experts, determining the illness is a process than be complicated.

RELATED: 'I'm moving without control,' man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter in Orange makes bizarre comments in court

"There's been a lot of questions and confusion going on with mental health," said Alexandria Cimo, a licensed therapist for Family Services of Southeast Texas.

She says mental health conditions aren't always easy to diagnose.

"We look at people in mental health situations and it is all about patterns," said Cimo.

RELATED: Father accused in death of 2-year-old daughter was seriously injured in 2016 wreck that killed girl’s mother

RELATED: Police say father killed 2-year-old daughter in 'violent death' in Orange

Cimo said negative patterns of behaviors vary from person to person, based on someone's medical, mental or drug history. However, emotional trauma can easily trigger behavioral changes.

"A lot of times we go through things in life when we were younger, or even now that causes changes in how our brains process," said Cimo.

RELATED: Father accused of killing toddler with hammer struggled before and after wreck that killed girl’s mom

12news talked to the Orange murder suspect's brother, Lazaro Roque. He said on the morning baby Savannah was killed, Roque's mother left Savannah at home with him while she went to obtain a "mental health warrant" for him.

According to the Texas Mental Health Code, anyone over 18 can file for an emergency mental health warrant for an individual if they believe the person is a danger to themselves or others.

RELATED: 'I killed my daughter' Orange Father accused of killing 2-year-old with hammer told police

If a judge deems the person mentally unstable, local authorities would take the person to a mental health facility or hospital for evaluation.

However, Cimo said it's important to understand that not everyone expressing abnormal behavior is struggling with mental health.

"That doesn't mean there is a deeper mental illness, it just means they are going through a struggle and they need a little additional help," said Cimo.

According to experts, It's all about reaching out to your local resources for help.