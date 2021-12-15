Beaumont ISD Police enhancing safety protocols to keep students, staff safe in wake of recent threats

One of these threats came at the end of October. It was a report of a weapon at Marshall Middle School.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Security scares around the country are becoming too common and unfortunately, the Beaumont Independent School District has had plenty of them.

We're looking at how the district police respond to school treats.

Beaumont ISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough told 12News about the increase in incidents and how the district's police work to keep students and staff safe in the face of danger.

One of these threats came at the end of October. It was a report of a weapon at Marshall Middle School.



Malbrough said these types of threats are happening across the country and shouldn't be taken lightly. Malbrough said time is of the essence when it comes to active shooter situations or other threats on Beaumont ISD campuses.

He said Beaumont ISD partners with Beaumont Police and depending on the level of the threat, both agencies may respond to certain situations.



When a school threat comes in, Malbrough said his officers know exactly what to do.



"We do have protocols in place to where our officers immediately respond to those locations," Malbrough said.



Once Beaumont ISD officers arrive on campus and locate the area of the threat, Malbrough said the following is the protocol.



"We secure that area, right, because we definitely don't want that situation to spread,” Malbrough said. “So once we secure that particular area, we can eventually begin to search out and try to identify exactly where that particular threat is coming from."



Malbrough said normally Beaumont ISD police respond immediately when it's in their jurisdiction, but during the Marshall Middle School situation, they let Beaumont Police take the lead.

"If they received that initial call, they immediately respond. We can no longer wait. We can no longer pass the buck and say 'Hey, we're gonna allow BPD, BISD to handle that,'" Malbrough said.

Malbrough said he understands these situations can be stressful for parents.



As was the case for Susan O’Halloran, whose daughter was in Marshall Middle School during the threat there in October.



"I just wanted to get my baby and let her know that it was going to be okay,” O’Halloran said. “And, you know, I wasn't there to protect her if needed. And that was probably the scariest moment."



Malbrough said he wants parents like O’Halloran to know while these threats and the police response that follows can be disturbing, agencies like Beaumont ISD and Beaumont Police are trained to protect students and staff.



"Oftentimes what we do is not pretty right but it's necessary,” Malbrough said. “It's necessary because it's designed to protect and to serve and to prevent serious bodily injury or a potential casualty."



Beaumont ISD has also increased security on certain campuses following these incidents and brought in volunteers to help mentor students in hopes of cutting down on these situations.

Malbrough points out Beaumont Police was contacted following the report of a weapon at Marshall Middle School in October, which is why they were the responding agency that day.

In the event of an active shooter situation on a district campus, Beaumont ISD Police will try to locate the threat and secure that area as part of their protocol, Malbrough said. They use a K-9 officer as well for any bomb threats that are called in.