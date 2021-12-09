Officer uses pepper spray in West Brook High School cafeteria to stop 'large fight'

Students, staff, and administrators were affected by the spray and have received medical attention to be decontaminated by EMS, the district says.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is investigating what led up to a fight in West Brook High School's cafeteria and caused an officer to diffuse the situation with pepper spray.

The "large fight" happened during the school's final lunch period on Friday, according to a Beaumont ISD news release.

Administrators and police officers tried to stop the fight that broke out between students in the school's cafeteria. After repeated attempts to control the situation, an officer deployed pepper spray to diffuse the disturbance, the district said.

Students, staff, and administrators were affected by the spray and have received medical attention to be decontaminated by EMS, according to the release.

The district said an investigation surrounding the fight is ongoing to ensure that all students involved are disciplined.

Beaumont ISD said it has taken measures to discourage fighting and inappropriate behavior by initiating social emotional instruction and support, parent monitors, increased presence of police officers and security, and issuing criminal charges, according to the release.

Administrators are asking for additional help that starts at home.

“The District requires the assistance of parents to discuss and reaffirm the serious consequences that result from fighting at school. Fighting will not be tolerated,” the district said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

