Sabine Pass residents to shelter in place after benzene leak from tanker truck causes shutdown on Hwy 87, Hwy 82

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Sabine Pass residents are ordered to shelter in place after a benzene leak from a tanker truck in the area.

Highway 87 and Highway 82 in both directions were shut down in Sabine Pass due to the Wednesday afternoon leak, according to a Wednesday afternoon alert from the Southeast Texas Alerting Network.

According to an update from the City of Port Arthur Emergency Management, Highway 87 in Sabine Pass is now open for travel after the leak. Drivers can expect delays due to school and worker traffic, emergency officials say.

The leak was reported in the 2000 block of South Gulfway Drive in front of the Chevron Phillips Chemical plant, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Sabine Pass ISD students who ride school buses are to be transported home after Highway 87 is reopened, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

The City of Port Arthur Emergency Management will notify the public when the shelter in place is lifted.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.