Lumberton Police Lt. Joey Breaux laid to rest after battle with cancer

Friends, family, and co-workers all gathered to celebrate the life of Breaux and his 29 years of service to Lumberton Police.



“When she heard he passed away, she told me don't worry grandma you will see him again in heaven. Since I couldn't stop crying,” Margaret Chiandre said.



A record punter at Lumberton High School and a fearless investigator are some of the standout memories people have of Breaux.



“What you can say about Lt. Breaux is the word integrity, that every man, every person should have the integrity he has got. You just had to know Joey to know that, but once you met him you knew he had it," Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said.



The police department said they thought of each other as family, and this was a difficult adjustment since this is the first burial of their own.



“We are a tight-knit group, and the officers we have never buried one, we never had one pass away or killed in the line of duty or anything. So this is our first one," Sullins said.



Police called Breaux an outstanding man and a hard-working investigator who will never be replaced.



“Joey is going to be missed a lot, it’s been a been a real rough time for everyone," Sullins said.