'The training helped' | Beaumont ISD police chief pleased with quick response during Beaumont United lockdown

The district said in years past, there has been an increase in rapid response training and emergency drills for law enforcement.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United High School endured every parent's worst fear Thursday.



"It is a nightmare. It's something that, you know, don't ever think will happen to you," Beaumont Independent School District parent Ingrid Deleon said.



The school was forced into lockdown after police say three students entered the building, one carrying a gun



"I was just scared because I didn't know what was going to happen," said one Beaumont ISD parent said.

RELATED: Students released from lockdown after 3 arrested with gun on Beaumont United High School campus Thursday morning



Beaumont ISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough said for the department, the day was a success.



"So proud and very pleased with the quick response of our police officers," Malbrough said.



Thursday’s efforts were a collaboration from Beaumont Police, school police, and Lamar University police.



"Our team participates in training with Beaumont PD, so our departments are very familiar," Malbrough said.



Beaumont ISD said in years past, there has been an increase in rapid response training and emergency drills for law enforcement.



They said each classroom is equipped with locks to ensure security and that civilian response training for active shooter events has been given to administrators and teachers.



Malbrough said Thursday’s incident proved that the training has paid off.



"The training helped, the training was very helpful, and so what we've seen today was a product of training that not only officers but administration and staff, go through," Malbrough said.



Last month, Beaumont ISD also approved the addition of 26 new metal detectors and scanners at its schools. All moves they say are meant to keep kids safe.



"And the most important thing for our students and our parents to know, is if you see something, say something,” said Denise McLean, director of community and media relations. “That is really important. We're in this together. If you see something say something, that’s most important for us all to be safe and secure at campus."

Malbrough said it's not clear yet why those students brought the weapon onto campus.



He said the judicial process will start for them to face consequences for their actions. But the most important thing is that nobody was hurt.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device