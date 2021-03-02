Port Arthur teen charged in rash of armed robberies, thefts

Beaumont Police arrested Devien Cohea after allegedly trying to flee in a stolen truck

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur teen has been arrested for two aggravated robberies in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police.

Devien Cohea, 17, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Police say Cohea was in a stolen truck that police believed was involved in aggravated robberies. Beaumont officers patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. spotted the truck and attempted to pull the driver over.

The driver fled, according to BPD, and crashed in the 3000 block of Avenue E. Police say others in the truck got away, but Cohea surrendered.

BPD say Cohea was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of W. Virginia St., and he was charged with robbing a shooting a man on Cable Ave.

Beaumont Police say they're seeking additional warrants for other crimes they believe the teen was involved in.

Police are also looking for other suspects in these cases.

If you have any information that can help police, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 409-833-TIPS

Download the P3Tips App

Submit information online at 833tips.com

Remember you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

From Beaumont Police Department:

