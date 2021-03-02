Man, puppies rescued from burning duplex in Orange

12News crew is on the scene. The fire happened around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is now free after being trapped in a burning duplex apartment in Orange.

There were no flames reported, but the man is suffering from a smoke inhalation injury.

The man was freed by a family member. Multiple puppies were also rescued from the burning home.

Roads had to be blocked off from 4th Street and Park Ave to 6th Street and Park Ave due to the fire hoses crossing the roadway.

Officials said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Orange Fire Department, Orange Police Department and Acadian Ambulance all responded to the fire.