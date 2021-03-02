YMBL South Texas State Fair postponed due to health concerns

The fair events originally scheduled from March 25 through April 4 have now been pushed back until May 20 through the 30.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The South Texas State Fair has been postponed until May 2021, according to a news release from the YMBL.

Organizers say the decision comes 'out of an abundance of caution' due to COVID-19 health concerns.



However, private youth competitions will still be held within the original fair dates.

For over 75 years, the South Texas State Fair's goal has been to provide all Southeast Texans with a once-a -year opportunity to enjoy world-class fun and entertainment fit for the entire family.

That goal remains a top priority of the organization today even in a time of great uncertainty.

Out of an abundance of caution and optimism we are postponing the Pro Rodeo, Carnival, and other Fair events scheduled for March 25th — April 4th, until May 20th - 30th.

The health and safety of our commu-nity is a great concern and we will continue working closely with Public Officials as we move forward.

Currently the South Texas State Fair is working towards hosting private youth competitions within the original Fair dates of March 25th through April 4th.

This could include the Junior Market Livestock, Poultry & Rabbit Shows along with Ag Mechanics and Breeding Beef. Plans are also being reviewed to conduct a Youth Auction.

The YMBL, is a not-for-profit that since 1917 has promoted the general welfare of the City of Beaumont and vicinity. Worked to enhance professional, commercial, industrial and trade associations and develop and pursue programs which have helped to maintain and improve our areas educational and cultural facil-ities and opportunities. We have also undertaken activities which have aided in the enhancement of our area's agricultural and commercial purposes and participated in projects which have been beneficial to youth as well as the elderly.