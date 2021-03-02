Man indicted in July shooting, murder of Beaumont man

The man is also charged with first degree aggravated assault for shooting a woman in the foot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted for the early July murder of a 24-year-old Marine.

Jirou Zachere Jr. shot Clifford Jones Jr. and his girlfriend on July 11, 2020 at the Jefferson House Apartments in the 4100 block of Delaware Street.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Zachere was also charged with first degree aggravated assault for shooting Jones' girlfriend in the foot.

Investigators say Zachere was in jail for an Oct. 25 aggravated assault that happened at the same Beaumont apartment complex.

The shell casing from the Oct. 25 shooting matched the casings found on July 11, according to investigators.

Zachere later admitted to shooting Jones in a statement and was taken to jail, according to the affidavit.

Investigators have not released any information about the motive behind the shootings.