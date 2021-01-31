Man shot, injured at Beaumont hookah bar on I-10 early Sunday morning

The man was arguing with someone else in the parking lot outside the hookah bar. Then the other man pulled out a gun, shooting him several times.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was shot at a hookah bar on Interstate 10 in Beaumont early Sunday morning.

Beaumont Police officers went to the Exstasy Hookah Bar in the 2500 block of I-10 near 11th Street at 1:13 a.m. Jan. 31 after a call about a shooting victim and found a man shot several times, Beaumont Police Sgt. Cody Guedry said in a news release.

The wounded man had been arguing with someone else in the parking lot outside the hookah bar, Guedry said. Then the other man pulled out a gun and shot him several times. He was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment.

The shooter fled the scene in a newer model, dark colored Ford, possibly a Dually or dual rear wheel truck, witnesses told police.

The suspect hit several other cars in the parking lot while escaping, which would cause damage to the rear end of the truck. Witnesses described him a a stocky built man wearing a red shirt and light-colored pants.

The investigation is still ongoing, Guedry said.

Beaumont Police is asking for the community to come forward with any information about this shooting and call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234, he said.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can also call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and submit a tip on a smartphone or tablet. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.