Police investigating possible connection in string of armed robberies to organized crime group

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas agencies are joining forces to take down organized crime.

They want to know if Moses Rhine and K'leb Diamond, two men arrested for aggravated robbery, are part of a larger criminal organization.

Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow said the recent armed robberies over the last month or two appear to be the work of an organized group.



The armed robberies span across three counties, Chambers, Jefferson and Orange.



On Tuesday, Rhine and Diamond were arrested in connection to some of the armed robberies.

Rhine was involved in robberies at the Express Mart in Bevil Oaks and Cowboy Travel Plaza off I-10 in Hamshire, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Captain Crystal Holmes

Holmes said Diamond had a warrant out prior to his arrest Tuesday in connection to a recent armed robbery at an Orange County convenience store.

Holmes said, when it comes to serial robberies, it can take time to round up all the people involved.

"It is usually the same crew involved, but not necessarily the same individuals in each robbery," Holmes said.



Morrow said these recent armed robberies highlight a key issue stemming from the pandemic.



According to Morrow, store clerks and employees are having a harder time identifying criminals right now because they aren't the only ones wearing a mask.

“Prior to 2020, when someone came in your store with a mask on, it raised your eyebrows. It sent up a red flag. Now that's been taken out of the equation," Morrow said.



Two of the men taken into custody with Diamond were 17-years-old.

Morrow said it's tough to see a growing amount of younger people in our area taking part in violent crimes.



"We want them to get an education and to get a job and to work hard for the things that they want, and not to arbitrarily just go and take what they want and use a firearm," Morrow said.



Officer Morrow encourages anyone with any information on the recent robberies to please call crime stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS.