City of Beaumont takes down confederate monument at Wiess Park

Beaumont City Council voted 6-1 last Tuesday to remove the statue at a cost of $15,000.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont removed a Confederate statue Monday. The statue had been in a downtown park since 1912. 

The city council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, June 23 to remove the statue at Wiess Park and store it in a warehouse. The cost to remove the statue is estimated to be $15,000.

Council members Audwin Samuel and Randy Feldschau requested that council discuss removing the statue, according to a memo from city manager Kyle Hayes.

Councilman Mike Getz was the only member to vote against removing the statue. During the discussion, councilmembers Audwin Samuel and Mike Gets exchanged heated words before the mayor called for a recess. 

As the council members headed towards each other, Mayor Becky Ames quietly said, "Go separate ways, please. Go separate ways, cool off." After a break the council returned and after a few minutes more discussion voted to remove the statue.

The city council also decided that a community member would be allowed to purchase the statue after its removal.

The council previously discussed the statue in August 2017 following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville where one person was killed. 

