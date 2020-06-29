Jefferson County judge extends mask order through first week of July

The extension also comes after six consecutive days of Texas seeing 5,000+ new cases daily.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The mask order enacted last week in Jefferson County has been extended through the first week of July.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick extended his order to last through July 7 he told 12News on Monday.

The extension also comes after six consecutive days of Texas seeing 5,000+ new cases daily.

Jefferson County joined the ranks of several other Texas counties ordering business to requires masks for employees customers last week as the state and region deals with an onslaught of record coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News it was a difficult decision to make, but he says the county's increase in new COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalizations make it a necessary decision.

Branick says businesses could face up to a $1,000 fine if they do not enforce the ordinance.

Branick told 12News last week that businesses should put up a sign that says they are requiring masks. He adds that businesses can be fined if they flaunt the fact that they are not wearing or enforcing the mask ordinance. Businesses are not required to give out masks to customers.

Businesses with outdoor areas are still required to enforce the ordinance, Branick said.

Jefferson County is one of the latest in Texas to issue a mask ordinance and it comes as the state surpasses 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.