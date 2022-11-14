Trial to begin Tuesday for Port Arthur man accused of 2020 murder

Larnell Jray Mosley is one of two men accused of murdering 35-year-old Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The murder trial of a Port Arthur man is set to begin Tuesday after being pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.

Larnell Mosley is one of two men accused of murdering 35-year-old Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020.

Mosley's trial was set to begin September 2021, but Judge Raquel West said the trial would be moved back due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Mosely is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond according to jail records.

Police said Riojas was at his home, in the 4500 block of Sunken Court, when he was shot multiple times on Jan. 22, 2020. According to court documents, when Riojas answered the door, Jeremy Roy and Larnell Mosley pushed their way in.

Within seconds, Mosely fired the first shot, then Roy fired at least one round. Roy and Mosely stole a gun from Riojas and fled. Surveillance video of the getaway car helped investigators identify the men, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jeremy Roy was also charged in the murder of Riojas.

It is unclear when Roy is set to go to trial. He is also being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.