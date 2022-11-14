US-90 crossover removal project would close nearly 12 miles of roads in Jefferson County

This project would remove 26 of the 42 median crossovers spanning 11.7 miles on US-90, from Keith Road west to SH 326.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new proposal from the Texas Department of Transportation Beaumont District would cause nearly 12 miles of road closures in Jefferson County.

This project would remove 26 of the 42 median crossovers spanning 11.7 miles on US-90, from Keith Road west to SH 326 in Jefferson County.

The location of this project was selected based on crash data, spacing of existing crossovers and input from stakeholders, according to a news release from TxDOT.

By removing these crossovers, TxDOT hopes it will reduce crashes as well as better align with current design standards and allow a better shape for future enhancements.

From 2018 to 2022, three fatal crashes, 15 crashes resulting in injury and 27 non-injured crashes were reported to TxDOT.

This project took into account maintaining emergency response times while also improving safety by limiting openings in the median to minimize conflict points, according to the release.

This project was also selected as a Highway Safety Improvement Project .

During the construction process , lane closures will take place at specific locations as the crossovers are removed, but access will always be maintained.

No right of way or land acquisitions are needed for this project, according to the release.

TxDOT is inviting the public to view an interactive map showing the crossovers, answer survey questions add their comments here.

The website is open for comments until Tuesday, December 2, 2022.

TxDOT collaborated with local stakeholder, such as local emergency management, in August 2022 to identify the proposed crossovers to be removed.

Estimated timeline and cost

Environmental clearance obtained

Construction start: Fall 2023

Construction completion: Approximately a four-month duration (tentatively early 2024)

Construction cost: Approximately $925,000

The timeline and estimate are subject to change.

At the time of construction, this will likely be the only project currently being constructed along this stretch of US 90. There will be a resurfacing project to be constructed that will share similar limits to this project. Start date is unknown; however, this project may start during the US 90 Crossover project.

TxDOT does understand construction is frustrating and can be an inconvenience at times to drivers; however, the department must keep up with the growing demands of the increased population as well as keep the state highway system as safe as possible by continuing to make improvements to roadways and bridges. Many factors go into timing road construction projects. This includes engineering design, working with affected property owners, coordinating with local agencies, bidding process, and scheduling. Add to this - weather and other unforeseen construction factors that cannot always be anticipated. We will continue to keep you informed as much as possible throughout the process.