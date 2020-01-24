PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police have made two arrests following a Wednesday night shooting on Sunken Court.

The 35-year-old victim, identified by family as Jose "Ray" Riojas, was taken to Southeast Texas Medical Center, where he died according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

Jeremy Jamall Roy and Jray Larnell Mosley were both arrested in connection with the shooting.

Port Arthur Police say this was a targeted act. Investigators say the search was active from the time of the shooting until the arrests were made.

It happened in the 4500 block of Sunken Court near Woodrow Dr. around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Riojas had multiple gunshot wounds 'to his upper and lower extremities.'

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

