JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Documents filed this week at the Jefferson County Courthouse include new information about the murder of a Port Arthur man, but some key questions remain unanswered.

Jeremy Roy and Larnell Mosley are charged with murder in the Jan. 22 murder of Jose Riojas. A probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News reveals that both men admitted they were armed when they went to Riojas’ home to confront him.

When Riojas answered the door, they pushed their way in. The affidavit says within seconds Mosely fired the first shot, then Roy fired at least one round.

They then stole a gun from Riojas and fled. The affidavit says surveillance video of the getaway car helped investigators identify the men. What’s not included in the document is a motive for the crime.

Police say Riojas wife called 911 for an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital but doctors were unable to save his life. Riojas' funeral was held Tuesday.

Roy and Mosely remain in the Jefferson County jail on $750,000 bond each.

