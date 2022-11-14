Alleged church trespasser hospitalized after falling 20 feet

Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got there, at least three people scattered from the 2nd floor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is hospitalized after allegedly trespassing a former church in Beaumont Monday.

Around 11 a.m., Beaumont police were called to the former Faith to Faith Church building on Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont.

Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got there, at least three people scattered from the upper floor of the building.

One man fell around 20 feet from the 2nd floor. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesperson tells 12News his injuries are non life-threatening. The other alleged trespassers got away.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.