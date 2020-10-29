Mauriceville train derailment forces evacuation of schools, residents in 1-mile radius

Students at the nearby campuses of Mauriceville Elementary School and Mauriceville Middle School are being evacuated to the high school.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A train derailment in Mauriceville has forced the evacuation of two school campuses Thursday morning.

Deputies and and firefighters have responded to the scene near the intersection of Texas 62 and FM 1130 in Mauriceville.

The train was carrying chemicals and officials are working to find out exactly what chemicals are involved according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Everyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment has been asked to evacuate the area. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A hazmat crew is working along with deputies and firefighters from Mauriceville Emergency Service District 4.

People are being asked to avoid the area of the derailment according to the sheriff's office.

Students at the nearby campuses of Mauriceville Elementary School and Mauriceville Middle School are being evacuated by school officials to the Little-Cypress-Mauriceville High School according to district spokesperson Sherry Combs.

Parents may pick up their children at the high school according to Combs.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.