Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD announces virtual learning Friday for Mauriceville elementary, middle school students

All Little Cypress campuses and bus routes are expected to operate normally.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Thursday morning's derailment wasn't too far from Mauriceville Middle School and Mauriceville Elementary School. Those students were evacuated to Little Cyprus-Mauriceville High School to wait for parents to pick them up.

According to the Orange County officials, people will not be able to access roads around the Mauriceville campuses Friday. As far as the district's plans for class structure, Mauriceville elementary and middle school will attend class virtually through TEAMS.



High school students living in Mauriceville who cannot get to school on their own can also attend virtually through TEAMS. Buses will not run their regular routes on the Mauriceville side of the district Friday.

Several parents have said Thursday that they take pride in the district for keeping their children safe.

“We've always watched the trains that come through our school district and as a cautious measure, talked about and plan for, what if we need to evacuate, what if we need to shelter in place? What if we have a train derailment with some of the toxic chemicals that are transported through our train systems,” said Little Cyprus-Mauriceville ISD Superintendent Stacey Brister.

Superintendent Brister said district members will evaluate Thursday’s evacuation plan and look for improvement for the future.

