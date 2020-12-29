Class action lawsuit filed after Mauriceville train derailment

25 cars in total came off the tracks

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Nearly two months after a train came off the tracks in Mauriceville, Brent Coon & Associates have filed a class action lawsuit.

At the time of the derailment, 25 cars came off the tracks. Several were loaded with dangerous chemicals.

Folks in the area were evacuated. Businesses and schools closed.

The Federal Railroad Administration still hasn't said what caused the derailment.

Earlier, the feds told Orange County authorities they didn't suspect any negligence or operator error.

According to the Coon law firm, the incident cost the local economy several million dollars.

In a statement, the firm said in part, "This is primarily a hard-working blue collar area and a few thousand dollars in losses to area residents and business owners is a very serious amount in each of their pocketbooks."