Cleanup continues after Thursday morning train derailment in Mauriceville

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — The Orange County Office of Emergency Management is clarifying which areas of town are closed off as crews continue assessing the damage following a Thursday morning trail derailment in Mauriceville.

County officials said a designated evacuation area, that was reduced to FM 1130 at Len Drive East to Morvant Road, will remain in effect while crews work on removing debris from the train.

Highway 62 from Highway 12 South to FM 1078 will also remain closed, according to Orange County officials.

Anyone living in the affected zones are advised to remain out of the area while the cleanup of hazardous materials continue.

Orange County Judge John Gothia spoke with 12News and said he cannot confirm what chemical was leaking as a result of the derailment. Gothia said he is expected more information Friday from Orange County emergency officials.

Emergency crews will continue reevaluating affected areas and safety protocols throughout the day in an effort to allow residents back in their homes and allow businesses to reopen.

Anyone in need of shelter is advised to contact the American Red Cross at 1-866-526-8300.