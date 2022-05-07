Texas Rangers complete investigation into officer-involved shooting that left 1 man dead in Port Neches

Grand Jury Attorney, Chief of Intake Section Cory Kneeland tells 12News the case is in the hands of the DA and will be presented to the Grand Jury in a few weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Texas Rangers has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 21-year-old.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a July 6, 2022 newscast.)

On July 5, Trevon Darion Hull was shot and killed by two Port Neches Police officers. The two officers involved were soon placed on administrative leave, and are still on leave, pending the results of the Grand Jury.

The Texas Rangers began investigating the incident soon after.

"The case is in the hands of the DA and will be presented to the Grand Jury in the coming weeks," said Grand Jury Attorney, Chief of Intake Section Cory Kneeland to 12News.

The shooting happened on a cul-de-sac outside the Merriman Square Townhomes.

Port Neches Police responded to the 2100 block of Merriman shortly after 7 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a residence. When police got to the scene, they found Hull in a car.

Hull attempted to get away from the officers in a stolen vehicle but crashed into a patrol unit, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.

Police said Hull got out of the vehicle with a handgun, at which point officers began to fire their weapons at him. Hull was treated at the scene but died due to injuries.

Neither officer was injured during the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Hull had an active warrant out for his arrest because he violated probation on a burglary charge.

From a Port Neches Police Department release:

At approximately 7:02am 7/5/2022, Port Neches Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Merriman in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence. Upon arrival they encountered a wanted suspect who attempted to evade officers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a patrol unit. The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun, at which time officers discharged their firearms at the suspect. The suspect was treated by EMS but succumbed to his injuries. No officers were seriously injured in the incident. The incident is currently being investigated by the Texas Rangers. In accordance with standard protocol, the officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The suspect was identified as Trevon Hull 21 years of age.