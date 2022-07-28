Jury deliberating in trial of Beaumont man accused of sexually abusing two children

The first victim was 7 years old when she told someone about the alleged abuse.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A jury is deliberating the fate of a 67-year-old Beaumont man who is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Harvey Isadore is accused of sexually abusing two children on two separate occasions. The first victim was 7 years old when she told someone about the alleged abuse.

While investigating her claims, investigators found there was a second victim that was not connected to the first allegation.

The second victim was 9 years old. Both children were interviewed at The Garth House, a children's advocacy center in Beaumont.

Isadore refused to cooperate with an investigation, according to a probable cause affidavit. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000, according to jail records.

During the third day of trial on Thursday, Isadore took to the stand to testify in his own defense. He was the only witness called by the defense.

Closing arguments for the trial ended around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Testimony began Tuesday, June 26, 2022 in front of Judge John Stevens.

On the first day of trial, Prosecutor Pam French began opening statements. French said she struggled in knowing how to open the case for the jury and decided the best way was just to present some of the facts.

French told the jury about how the children said they came in contact with Isadore. French said that even though both victims encountered with the defendant on different on days, they had similar experiences that involved being forced into sexual activity.

"Listen to the children," French said. "They are the ones who are going to tell their stories.”

Defense Attorney Tom Burbank did not present an opening statement.

The first person to take the stand during the second day of trial on Wednesday was a former forensic interviewer with the Garth House, Bree Babineaux.

Babineaux was with Garth House when she interviewed one of the victims. She described how an interview at The Garth House usually happens.

Babineaux testified victims are usually seen as isolated and weak by perpetrators. She also described other traits that perpetrators look for in a victim.

Burbank asked her if what she does at the Garth House is supposed to be neutral, and Babineaux said yes. Burbank claimed it's actually not neutral because they only interview kids who have made an outcry.

Burbank asked Babineaux who she talked to about the allegations. She said she talked to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

