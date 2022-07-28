Attorney weighs in on rules of the road following crash involving 5 Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD students

The students were on their way to a football camp at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when the crash took place.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Legal experts believe a 16-year-old driver could possibly be ticketed after a Wednesday morning accident left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety believe a 2018 Dodge Ram truck was traveling northeast, when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

The students were on their way to a football camp at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when the crash took place. Troopers are still working to pinpoint the cause of the crash.

The ages of the five students injured ranged from 12 to 16. All of them were taken to area hospitals, and Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD officials were happy to announce that as of Thursday, they are all in stable condition.

While the kids are in stable condition, officials believe the road to recovery will be a long one.

“Two have been sent home," Coach Eric Peevey said. "We have one who is still at the hospital recovering from two surgeries. We have had multiple broken bones. One is with broken hips, major arm lacerations.”

Three of the students are brothers, according to Peevey. The other two are their friends. Peevey said it is never easy to see students suffering like this.

“It's very tough, especially when you have a group of young men trying to do the right thing,” Peevey said. “They were trying to bring their younger brothers to football camp early in the morning for their parents. They were coming to do workouts themselves. It's not like they were doing wrong things at the wrong time of night.”

Their ages sparked questions about the rules of the road when it comes to teenage drivers.

“You can't drive with more than one passenger in the car under 21 who is not a family member,” Mark Sparks, attorney with the Ferguson Law Firm, said. “So, that is something that is different for some who are older who didn't have that rule at 16.”

It is unclear if the driver was already ticketed. Sparks believes it is possible that could happen.

“An attorney will have the ultimate discretion whether to pursue the charges that exist here,” Sparks said. “The issue of kids under the age of 21 who are not family members sticks out to me. That is a risk in this particular instance.”

The school district posted on Facebook Thursday, thanking the community for the outpoor of love and support.