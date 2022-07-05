Person fatally shot by police in Port Neches Tuesday morning

Two officers who were involved in the shooting were not injured.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A person is dead in Port Neches after being shot by a police officer Tuesday morning.

The two officers who were involved in the shooting in the 2100 block of Merriman were not injured according to Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. on a cul-de-sac outside the Merriman Square Townhomes not far from the Port Neches Middle School campus.

The male who was shot was in a car.

A photo of the scene shot by a resident shows a small white passenger car in contact with the front end of a police cruiser at the scene.

The police chief tells 12News he is not releasing any more information at this time and is awaiting Texas Rangers' arrival on the scene.

Lemoine says more information will be released by Texas Rangers who were on the scene investigating the shooting not long after the shooting.

The Texas Rangers investigate officer involved shootings in the state according to their website.

Portions of the street outside the townhomes were taped off with crime scene tape and several evidence markers could be seen in the street behind a pickup truck.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation according to Lemoine.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

