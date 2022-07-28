'It looks wonderful' | Multi-million dollar paving project underway in West Orange to improve streets, drainage

Mayor Randy Branch hopes higher repaved streets and cleared out ditches will alleviate issues with flooding in the future.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A paving project with a purpose is what some are calling a project underway in West Orange that will not cost tax payers a dime.

Grant money from the federal government is covering the cost of a project that is set to make driving to work and school in West Orange smoother.

West Orange Mayor Randy Branch feels that after years of storms it was time for a project like this one. He hopes the higher repaved streets and cleared out ditches will alleviate issues with flooding in the future.

"It's a double-edged sword,” Mayor Branch said. “They really hate all the dust, but they really like the new road when you get done with it."

Mayor Branch said the goal is for those driving in West Orange to get repaved roads that will drain better.

"When you have water intrusion or water over roads, you may not see the damage right away but over a period of time, it will cause the roads to damage,” Mayor Branch said.

The city received a Community Block Development grant from the federal government to pay for the paving project on roads including Newton Street, which is near West Orange-Stark High School, and other residential streets.

Mayor Branch said sales tax revenue will also be put towards the project. The project will cost roughly anywhere from $6 million to $7 million.

"It's just a program where you have to maintain city equipment, city property, city streets all take time," Mayor Branch said.

Erick Guillory has lived in West Orange for 26 years. He is happy the city is working to improve the streets.

"I've been noticing a lot of work in the city of West Orange on drainage and flooding, putting in new culverts, repaving streets," Guillory said.

Ryan Hall is also an West Orange resident. He said his repaved street is a gamechanger.

"It still had little potholes, little ins and outs there, but now since they've done it, they've raised the road nice and smooth,” Hall said. “It looks wonderful."

Mayor Branch hopes the street repairs, especially on roads like Newton Street will be done by the end of August 2022.

"I believe it'll be one of the first ones that are done, so that once school starts, it'll be complete and people won't have to stir up so much dust,” Mayor Branch said.

Mayor Branch said the city has applied for a grant to upgrade the drainage system. He hopes it will further help with flood mitigation.