LIST: Stores and restaurants in Southeast Texas open on Christmas Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many stores and restaurants around Southeast Texas will close early Christmas Eve and will not be open on Christmas Day, but there are a few that will have limited hours of operation on Dec. 25.

It is recommended checking in with your neighborhood location to get confirmation on hours.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any Southeast Texas stores and/or restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Stores open on Christmas Day:

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

CVS

Walgreens

Restaurants open on Christmas Day:

Black Bear Diner



Denny's

Golden Corral

IHOP

Joe's Italian Kitchen

Ko Korean Grill

Luby's

Mongolian Grill

Nashville Hot Chicken

Pizza Box

Saltgrass

Starbucks

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

Waffle House

