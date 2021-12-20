Former NBA player, sports analyst Kendrick Perkins delivers Christmas gifts to Southeast Texas families in need

Perkins tells 12News he's been blessed, and wants to make sure others in the community have a special Christmas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins is giving back to Southeast Texans this holiday season.

Perkins was born and raised in Beaumont.

He worked with his team, the Beaumont Panthers, to give presents out to families in need.

Perkins tells 12News he's been blessed, and wants to make sure others in the community have a special Christmas.

"We wanted to start from the ground surface of things as far as touching in the community and establishing our identity because yes it's about basketball, but it's also about giving back to those in need," he said.

Five families were greeted by the ESPN sports analyst after he reached out directly on social media asking for nominations. He then chose families based on their needs.

Perkins wanted to make sure to get children the gifts they truly wanted, so he used their personal Christmas lists.

Perkins is known for giving back to Southeast Texans, especially during the holiday season. Last month, he and his team coordinated a turkey giveaway.



