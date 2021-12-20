Beaumont ISD students get surprise Christmas shopping spree at Academy

Students from 25 different campuses were chosen to receive $200 gift cards to purchase Christmas gifts this year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than two dozen Beaumont ISD families are having a brighter Christmas season thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Twenty-five students were gifted surprise $200 gift cards to the store to shop for gifts this year according to a news release from Academy. Each student attends a different BISD campus.

The families were able to shop for a total of $5,000 in Christmas gifts on Thursday, December 16 inside the Beaumont Academy store according to the release.

The students were chosen from schools throughout BISD. Students shopped the store's selection of bikes, games, shoes, clothes, team sports gear and more.

A news release from BISD lists the students given this exciting opportunity.

Shannon Mansfield was the student selected at Curtis Elementary.

"Shannon is an exceptional student, is loved by everyone and is without a doubt the most respectful young man in class," said Curtis principal Cheryl Tripplett according to the BISD release. "He is helpful and kind and always demonstrates integrity. Shannon never has to be reminded to follow the rules and procedures. He puts a smile on everyone's face without even trying and is just an all-around amazing kid. He truly deserves this amazing opportunity."

D'Yeon Pitre from King picked up a football, basketball and clothes, Lucas Pre-K Center's Jenisha Prajapati purchased a trampoline and Eva Deleon from Guess bought a bike.

"I appreciate Academy and BISD for this amazing opportunity," said Destini Lewis, parent of Paul Brown Learning Center student Dante'Vian Scott. "It's a wonderful reward for all his hard work, but it also helps take the burden off parents this holiday. Thank you!"

Students given Christmas shopping spree in Beaumont 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4