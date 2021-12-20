More than 500 Port Arthur families have holiday food thanks to Southeast Texas Food Bank

On Monday morning, volunteers with the Southeast Texas Food Bank helped Port Arthur residents pack boxes of food and turkeys into their cars.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Southeast Texas Food Bank held an event that provided hundreds of Port Arthur families in need with a holiday meal.

On Monday morning, volunteers with the Southeast Texas Food Bank helped Port Arthur residents pack boxes of food and turkeys into their cars at Barbara Jacket Park.

The non-profit obtained enough food to provide more than 500 families in the area with a holiday meal. Cars lined up to receive the holiday help on Gilham Circle.

Even though the weather was not ideal for the event, plenty of Southeast Texans went to volunteer.

“When I have an opportunity to come to Port Arthur, this is my hometown, Port Arthur, I love it,” Deborah Freeman, Southeast Texas Food Bank volunteer, said. “And we have an opportunity to come here and the Southeast Texas Foodbank helps us give to the families in need. It's my heart, and you know, nothing is better than giving. Nothing.”

The organization provided vehicles to help residents who did not have a way through the pick up line bring their food home.

Those with the area non-profit said events like these do not just provide families in need with a holiday meal. The events give the families one less thing to worry about moneywise and help get them through the holiday.

“You are able to help a family out,” Olga Reasons, Southeast Texas Food bank volunteer director, said. “They might have enough money leftover to be able to buy gifts, you know, or pay the rent, or pay the electricity with the amount of food that we are giving them, what it equals money wise. They are going to save that at the end of the month. They are going to have that. So that is a way for them to take care of other items, while we are out here blessing them with a with a warm meal.”

Southeast Texas Food Bank leaders thanked those who donated and volunteered. Members of the non-profit continue to encourage Southeast Texans to give the gift that keeps on giving.

“Southeast Texas Food Bank for us, it means everything to be able to serve families who are food insecure in Southeast Texas,” Barbara Newhouse said.