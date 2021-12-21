United Steelworkers union hold holiday celebration for members ahead of decertification vote

The lockout from ExxonMobil began in May and this was an opportunity for many coworkers who have not seen each other in some time.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the United Steelworkers union spent Tuesday having their own holiday celebration with one another.

The lockout from ExxonMobil began in May of this year and this was an opportunity for many coworkers who have not seen each other in some time.

Children were given toys and had the chance to take photos with Santa.

As for the next steps of the lockout, the union is waiting for the decertification vote to be counted by the board. Wednesday is the last day to vote.

"The decertification vote is going to be closing tomorrow, the ballots have to be in,” USW representative Bryan Gross said. “We're hoping to get some answers on some of our board charges and things by the 29th. The day that the ballots are supposed to be counted by the board."

This lunch among union workers concluded at 4 p.m., and Tuesday was also a normal pantry day for locked-out union workers to get groceries right before the holidays.