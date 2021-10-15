Learn about Orange County's ghostly past at the Heritage House Museum's 5th Annual Historic Ghost Walk

Y’all be sure to come out to the 5th Annual Historic Ghost Walk on October 23rd! Talent from area school districts will help tell the ghostly past of Orange County! This family friendly event is something you don’t want to miss! Starting point is the Heritage House Museum grounds at 905 W. Division. First tours will leave at 4:30pm and happen every 15 minutes through 6:30pm. Adult tickets $5, Children under 12 $3!!!! Bbq sandwich meals for $5 And you absolutely don’t want to miss the best wine in Orange County being served right on our grounds from Free State Cellars Winery.

The Heritage House of Orange County will present the 5th Annual Historic Ghost Walk taking place at 905 W. Division on Saturday October 23 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Featuring talent from Bridge City High School, Orangefield High School, and Vidor High School theatre departments. Come downtown and learn about the ghostly past of Orange County. This tour involves walking a little under a mile, so wear comfortable shoes. The Heritage House of Orange County is proud to bring the 5th Annual Historic Ghost Walk to residents of Southeast Texas. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 years old. Members of the Heritage House Museum of Orange County are free. Tours will leave every 15 minutes with the last tour departing at 6:30PM. Free State Winery will sell a selection of wines and sangrias. BBQ sandwich meals will be available for $5. Attached you will find a flyer of our event to post with this information. Thank you for your time and we look forward to seeing you at The Heritage House of Orange County.