Beaumont man, teen charged in August shooting that left one dead, one paralyzed

Detectives have charged a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man with murder and aggravated robbery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police announced the arrest of two suspects Thursday, including a teen, in an August shooting that left one man dead and another person paralyzed.

Last week detectives charged a 14-year-old boy with murder and aggravated robbery and today announced the same charges against Jakquel Guillory, 20, of Beaumont, according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Matthew Dragulski, 37,of Beaumont, was killed in the shooting and another person was paralyzed and is still in the hospital according to police.

Officers were called to a North Beaumont home after a neighbor heard gunshots at about 11:15 p.m. on August 25, 2021, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home in the 2300 block of Hayes Lane they found Dragulski and another victim in front of the home had been shot.

Dragulski was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital.

Police say they believe that Dragulski and the other victim were in front of the home working on vehicles when they were robbed and shot.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

