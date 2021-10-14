10th Annual Beaumont Buddy Walk promotes inclusion, raises Down Syndrome Awareness

The Beaumont Buddy Walk is an inspirational and educational event that celebrates the many abilities and accomplishments of people with Down Syndrome.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Buddy Walk is celebrating its 10th annual walk Saturday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center.

The Buddy Walk is a one-mile walk in which anyone can participate without special training. It is an inspirational and educational event that celebrates the many abilities and accomplishments of people with Down syndrome.

MORE | The Beaumont Buddy Walk Facebook

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

Sarah Hardin, the executive director of The Arc of Greater Beaumont, spoke with 12News about the upcoming event.

"It's important because families like my own, with my 10-year-old that has Down Syndrome, benefit from a lot of the programs and supports that we're able to create because of the money that's raised through this walk," she said.

Like many non-profits who rely on public support, grants and fundraising, the organization hit a huge obstacle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really important that we get a lot of involvement and a lot of support from the community through this fundraiser," Hardin said.

REGISTER | Sign up for the Buddy Walk

When you register, you'll be able to create and name your team and then recruit family, friends, co-workers and others to be on your team. Once you have signed up, you will get your own personal team webpage to track donations and make giving easy.

If you can't attend the walk, donations are still greatly appreciated. You can select the Buddy Walk team that you want to support through your donation. If you don't have a specific team you'd like to support, your general donation will go towards the many programs and services The Arc of Greater Beaumont provides in Southeast Texas.