Meals on Wheels sells 'Spooky Spuds' to help Southeast Texas seniors in need

All funds raised from the Spooky Spud Meals on Wheels Fundraiser directly benefits Southeast Texas seniors in need of vital food and friendship.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's that time of the year again for the Nutrition and Services for Seniors to host their Annual Spooky Spud Meals on Wheels fundraiser.

The NSS is a non-profit agency dedicated to providing innovative, effective programs that assist older adults in leading quality lives while maintaining dignity and independence.

Each year, Meals on Wheels deliver upwards of 485,000 meals to the homebound elderly and disabled in Jefferson and Hardin counties.

All funds raised from the baked potato sales directly benefit homebound neighbors in need of vital food and friendship.

Spooky spuds are $10 each and come with a warm spud, BBQ chip beef, butter, cheese, sour cream and dessert, all on the side.

Orders of 10 lunches or more are eligible for free delivery. For orders of 9 potato lunches or less, they will be offering curbside pickup at 4590 Concord Road.

You can place your orders online for pickup and delivery or call 409-892-0443 now until Oct. 25.

You may also fax or e-mail an order form to 409-892-0443 or events@seniormeals.org.

Kayla White, director of finance and development for NSS, spoke with 12News about how important this initiative is.

"It's so important for the elderly and disabled adult community that we serve. It supports this Meals on Wheels program that allows them to remain living independently at home. We serve about 1,800 people a day right here in our community," she said.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the population the NSS serves continues to rise daily.

The Southeast Texas community realizes that the NSS are meeting tremendous needs amongst the elderly and disabled demographic and they are willing to support and help the increasing demand.

"Programs and fundraisers like this is what helps us continue meeting that need and ensure no one is turned away and no one is put on a waiting list," White says.