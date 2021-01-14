Southeast Texas officials meet Thursday, discuss plans for possible mass vaccination site

Judge Jeff Branick said an app is being created to help with the registration process for those who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials from all over Southeast Texas met on Thursday to talk about the possibility of both drive-thru and walk-up facilities for mass vaccination.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said Ford Park is still an option for a vaccination site, and officials are working on creating an app for the registration process.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired on Jan. 11, 2021)

Officials from Orange, Hardin, Jasper and Chambers counties were part of the meeting. Other health officials joined as well.

Branick said they expect to have preliminary number on vaccine allocations by Thursday night by the expert vaccine allocation panel.

Commissioner John Hellerstedt with the Department of Health and State Services will sign off on it Friday with DSHS according to Branick.

Branick said more vaccines are set to arrive next Tuesday.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination hubs are set up across the state, but Southeast Texas has been left off the list of sites so far.

This week, nearly 160,000 doses were sent to 28 cities. The goal is to get as many Texans the shot of hope as quickly as possible. A big issue is the limited supplies in our area, but there are still a few things you can do in the meantime.

QUESTION: How do you go about getting your hands on the vaccine if you qualify, and where do you go?

First, grab your computer or smartphone and head over to the State Department of Health Services vaccine availability map.

There’s a map on the website that will tell you who has shots and who doesn't. For example, in Beaumont, the vaccine is only available at four locations.

Once you've identified a location, if you're in phase 1a or 1b, you must register for an appointment.

In Hardin County, Judge Wayne McDaniel is making things a little easier for his residents.

“They can send an email to the Hardin County Health Department. We've got an email setup for vaccine registration,” McDaniel said.

QUESTION: What should I include in the email?

In the email you want to include your name, date of birth and a cell phone number.

“If they have any type of medical condition that they would like to include, such as if somebody you know has immune problems or anything diabetic or anything like that,” McDaniel said.

While options may be limited right now, local leaders say they won’t stop until Southeast Texans have more access to this life-saving drug.

“We're fighting to get it for our citizens; it's just the right thing to do,” Ulmer said.