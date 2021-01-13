Port Neches fire chief arrested Wednesday on possession of child porn charges

Nelson has been in charge of the department since December 2015.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches fire chief has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Paul Edward Nelson, 54, was arrested by Wednesday morning Port Neches Police officers on charges of possession of child pornography according to Jefferson County jail records and Port Neches Police Chief Paul LeMoine.

Nelson has been in charge of the department since December 2015 according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Nelson was raised in Wisconsin according to his bio on the fire department website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

