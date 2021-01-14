Tyler County deputies investigate fatal shooting Tuesday near Fred

Deputies were able to speak to the victim as well as the shooter and interviewed several witnesses.

FRED, Texas — Deputies in Tyler County are investigating the shooting death of a man near Fred in the county's first homicide of 2021.

Initially deputies were sent to a home in the Fred area off FM 1943 at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in regard to a vehicle stolen from Hardin County according to a release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

As they headed to the call deputies were notified of a shooting at the residence and when they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound the release said.

Deputies also encountered the shooter who was also injured.

The man who had been shot was taken to a Beaumont hospital where he was later pronounced dead according to the release.

Deputies were able to speak to the man before he died as well as the shooter and interviewed several witnesses during the investigation the release said.

The dead man had been driving the stolen vehicle and deputies found items stolen from Jasper and Tyler Counties inside the vehicle according to the release.

Neither the dead man or the shooter have been identified and no arrests were reported by the sheriff's office at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered and pending its results investigators with the sheriff's office will be presenting the case to the Tyler County district attorney's office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

