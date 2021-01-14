Minute Maid Park to serve as vaccination mega site by appointment only

Houston Health Department is contacting people who have appointments to inform them of the new location.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday that Minute Maid Park will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination mega site Saturday, Jan. 16 by appointment only.

The mayor said the Houston Health Department is contacting people who have appointments to inform them of the new location.

He also said the city hopes to open new appointment slots for Saturday and would be posting that information soon.

At this time, appointments for Houston Health Department vaccine clinics are filled through January 2021, based on current supply, according to their website.

When supply increases, the department will open the appointment portal and post the link on this page.